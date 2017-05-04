May 04, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

The 18,250-square-foot property is located at 279 Beaudin Blvd. and will house operations for the grain and plant-based product company.

The facility will have 32′ clear ceiling height, a make-up air unit, a secondary 1600-amp electrical service, R-30 roof material, Ballasted EPDM, 6” welded wire fabric floor slab and new fluorescent high bay warehouse lights.

Tags | Bolingbrook, Illinois, industrial, Principle Construction

