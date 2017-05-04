May 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Susan Branscome, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq Capital’s Cincinnati regional office, arranged acquisition financing of $2.59 million for Crescentville Distribution Center, a 83,679-square-foot industrial property at 500-518 Crescentville Road in Cincinnati.

The transaction was structured with a 10-year term on a 25-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.

Tags | Cincinnati, finance, industrial, NorthMarq Capital, Ohio, Susan Branscome

