NAI Isaac recently closed a lease that will bring Southland Christian Church’s newest campus to the Indian Acres retail center in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The church will occupy 4,400 square feet within the center and plans to open in June of 2017.

Southland Christian Church is one of the largest in central Kentucky, operating locations in Lexington, Danville and Georgetown.

Chad Voelkert and Jim Holbrook with NAI Isaac represented the landlord in this transaction.

