NAI Hiffman represented three companies in industrial lease transactions in Franklin Park, Bolingbrook and Bridgeview.

Dealer Tire renewed its existing 118,235-square-foot lease at 3708 River Road in Franklin Park. Dealer Tire was represented by Tom Walrich of Lee & Associates.

Crane Nuclear signed a lease for a 53,720-square-foot lease at 860 Remington Boulevard in Bolingbrook. Crane was represented by Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield.

NAI Hiffman represented AEW Capital Management, institutional owner, in the two lease transactions with Dealer Tire and Crane Nuclear.

Additionally, NAI Hiffman recently represented Tibor Machine Products in a long-term lease renewal of its headquarters at 7400 West 100ths Place in Bridgeview. The building, owned, by ML Realty Partners, features heavy power and ample parking.

Tags | AEW Capital Management, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Franklin Park, Illinois, NAI Hiffman

