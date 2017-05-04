May 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Murphy Development Group and CIM Group broke ground on a 500-unit apartment building on Michigan Avenue.

The 47-story residential tower was designed by SCB and is located at 1326 S. Michigan Ave., the company announced Thursday.

The tower will be flanked by two lower structures and provide a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. About 7.500 square feet of ground floor retail and parking for 188 vehicles will be available. Residents will have access to a co-working space with library, lounges, an outdoor deck with a pool, cabanas, green space, grill stations, a dog park, a spa with steam, sauna and whirlpool. The 47th floor will be a fitness center and party room lounge with an outdoor deck.

Another amenity tenants will have is Webpass by Google Fiber which will be installed throughout the building. It will provide access to internet that is 100 times faster than most connections in the country.

Tags | Chicago, Google Fiber, Illinois, multi-family, Multifamily, residential tower, Webpass

