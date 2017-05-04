May 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kevin Scott has joined Molto Properties as the firm’s vice president in the Oakbrook Terrace office.

In his new role, Scott will source and execute industrial real estate development and acquisition opportunities in Chicago. Previously, Scott worked at Prologis in Tennessee.

