Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of a Starbucks-anchored retail property in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The 6,902-square-foot retail center is a Class A property located at 2655-2695 South Mannheim Road and sold for $4.05 million.

Mitchell Kiven and Brian Parmacek had the exclusive listing and marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

Tags | Brian Parmacek, Des Plaines, Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Mitchell Kiven, net lease, netlease, Retail

