Kass Management Services brokered the sale of a 32-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

The vintage three-story brick walk-up is located at 1700 W. Juneway Terrace. Kass Principal Mark Durakovic and agent Andrew Gruesser represented the seller CMHDC, a housing development corporation in Chicago.

Kass began managing the building in 2006 and the firm was able to increase occupancy from 60 percent to 100 percent in less than 9 months. The units were renovated in 2007 and had an occupancy of 90 percent at the time of sale.

