Toryon Technologies sold two buildings totaling 40,170 square feet on 2.8 acres in Streamwood, Illinois.

The company was represented by Dan Benassi, Mike DeSerto and Cory Kay of Entre Commercial Real Estate, according to a statement from Entre. The property is located at 350 to 380 Roma Jean Parkway.

Torque Parts, a distribution company, has purchased the buildings and will relocate its operations from Mount Prospect to the new buildings.

The property consists of two facilities, a 15,000-square-foot office and warehouse building plus a 25,000-square-foot warehouse. Hakan Sahsivar of Rose Realty represented the seller.

