May 04, 2017

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently sold a single-tenant AutoZone store in Chesterfield, Ohio.

The lease has about 10 years of original term remaining.

Dan Cooper, president and broker of the Cooper Commercial Investment Group in Cleveland, represented the buyer, a private investor in Ohio. The seller was a private investment group out of Louisiana.

The property sold for $1.4 million, a CAP rate of about 6.15 percent.

Tags | AutoZone, Chesterfield, Cooper Commercial Investment Group, Ohio, Retail

