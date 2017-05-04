May 04, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

For the first time in 127 years Columbia College students will get a designated student center, the college announced Tuesday.

After a year of planning and input from students, the plans are finalized and a ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for October 2017.

Gensler was selected to design the distinctive five-story building with a glass exterior. The 114,000-square-foot facility which will serve as a hub for more than 8,000 students. The flexible space will be used for everything from dance studios to analog and digital maker labs to an 800-person event space.

The building was scheduled to be complete in late 2018.

Tags | Chicago, Columbia College, Gensler, Illinois, student housing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com