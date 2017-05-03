May 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

PARADIGM Real Estate Corporation sold an office building at 12555 W. Wirth St. in Brookfield, Wisconsin, in a transaction that closed April 28.

The property consists of 5,000 square feet on 0.52 acres.

Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller, WM Family Trust. Karen Johnson of MLG Commercial represented the buyer, DBH Holdings, LLC.

Tags | Brookfield, Karen Johnson, Matt Friedman, MLG Commercial, Office, PARADIGM, Wisconsin

