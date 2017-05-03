May 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Investors Realty has sold the 7350 World Communications Drive office building in Omaha for $6.137 million.

The seller was Fort Properties Management, Inc., while 4 Suns-680, LLC was the buyer. The building covers 91,600 square feet.

Ember Grummons represented the buyer. JP Raynor and Tim Kerrigan of Investors Realty represented the seller.

