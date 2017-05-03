May 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 12-unit multifamily property at 1615 Nottingham Ave. in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The seller, FVG Holdings, sold the building to Nottingham Manor, LLC.

Ryan Cohn, senior investment advisor with brokerage services at Friedman represented the purchaser in this transaction.

Tags | Friedman Integrated Real Estate Services, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Multifamily, Ryan Cohn

