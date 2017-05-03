May 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Farmington Hills, Michigan-based City Club Apartments has launched its own property management company. City Club is now managing its $2 billion, 10,000-unit apartment and penthouse portfolio.

Beginning May 1, City Club Apartments began managing the first five of its 30 properties: Ann Arbor City Apartments in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Central West End Apartments in St. Louis; Plaza Club City Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri; 800 Tower City Apartments in Louisville; and CCA, CBD in Cincinnati.

All of these communities will be rebranded as City Club Apartments by the end of the year, said Jonathan Holtzman, chief executive officer of the company.

Dale Phillips, a 23-year industry veteran and former president of Mark Taylor Residential, has been hired as president and chief operating officer of City Club Apartments Management. Don Gillette is the company’s new senior vice president of people and culture. He spent the last five years with MGM Resorts and 15 years with Four Seasons.

Tags | Ann Arbor, Apartments, Cincinnati, City Club Apartments, Dale Phillips, Don Gillette, Farmington Hills, Jonathan Holtzman, Kansas City, Michigan, Missouri, Multifamily, Ohio, Property Management, St. Louis

