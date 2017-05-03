May 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Chicago Plan Commission will discuss plans for the North Branch Industrial Corridor at its next meeting on May 18 at 10 a.m., according to the mayor’s office.

The commission will decide the future of 26 industrial corridors across the city, the North Branch being the largest and first area of focus, the mayor’s office said.

Beginning last year in June, the city engaged with community members and stakeholders in a series of public meetings. The North Branch Industrial Corridor Framework recommends strategies and improvements for the area. The 760-acres along the Chicago River could shift to offices and mixed-use developments from manufacturing if the plan is approved. Open space projects to increase the riverfront access and improving public transportation are also goals for the project.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, North Branch Industrial Corridor, Office, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com