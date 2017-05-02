May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

RED Capital Partners recently closed a $37.7 million construction loan for a 336-unit, Class-A multifamily housing project near New Albany, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus.

CASTO is developing HQ Flats. That developer is a long-time client of RED Capital Partners.

Tags | Columbus, finance, Multifamily, New Albany, Ohio, Red Capital Partners

