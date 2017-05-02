May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Northern Builders was selected by Sodick for a build-to-suit project in Schaumburg, the firm announced Monday.

Sodick’s new headquarters will be a 40,000-square-foot, modern office, engineering operations, equipment demonstration and warehouse, Northern Builders announced. Sodick is a manufacturer of EDM machines and linear motor driven EDMs.

The company was represented by John Cash and David Haigh of NAI Hiffmand and Tak Oharu of White Cube.

