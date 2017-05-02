May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Southfield, Michigan-based Signature Associates in late April held a company-wide volunteer effort which saw 81 Signature professionals from the company’s eight regional offices gathering at Gleaners Community Food Bank in downtown Detroit.

Signature Team Cares worked together to help more than 14,000 Southeastern Michigan residents by redistributing and packing food along with restocking and organizing new supplies. Prior to the volunteer effort, Signature hosted a food drive to collect donations for those in need. In four weeks, the company collected 474 pounds of assorted food donations to Gleaners, a donation that will provide more than 418 meals to those in need.

Tags | Detroit Michigan, Signature Associates, Southfield, Volunteer

