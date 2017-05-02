May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

MBRE Healthcare named David Martin senior vice president of the firm’s development division, the firm announced Monday.

During his career, Martin has developed a wide range of healthcare assets such as medical office buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, cancer centers, freestanding emergency departments and specialty hospitals. Specific projects include developments with Ascension Health in Missouri, TriHealth in Ohio, and Mercy Health in Missouri.

Prior to joining MBRE Healthcare, Martin was vice president and development executive for Duke Realty’s healthcare division for 10 years. He also served as vice president for Mainstreet Investments.

Tags | Chicago, healthcare, Illinois, MBRE, people, People on the move

