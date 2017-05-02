May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millicha, named Kenneth Szady national director, the company announced Monday.

Szady brings more than 25 years of experience and will be based in the Chicago office. In his new role he will be responsible for representing and coordinating the firm’s institutional, corporate and major private clients on office and industrial transactions regionally and nationwide.

“In addition to elevating the level of service provided to clients, Ken will further establish Marcus & Millichap as a destination for top talent,” said Richard Matricaria, first vice president and Midwest division manager at Marcus & Millichap, in a statement.

“By strategically pairing industry veterans like Ken with next-generation leaders, we are able to leverage the unique skill sets of each, creating a collaborative service platform unlike any other in commercial real estate,” he said in a statement.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Institutional Property Advisors, Kenneth Szady, Marcus & Millichap, Office

