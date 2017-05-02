May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. has closed the $32 million sale of Meidinger Tower, a 26-story, 331,172-square-foot, Class-A office tower in downtown Louisville.

HFF marketed the property, along with locally-based NAI Fortis Group, on behalf of the seller, Torchlight Investors, based in New York City. In-Rel Properties purchased the asset free and clear of existing financing.

Meidinger Tower is located at 462 S 4th St., adjacent to Louisville’s premier retail and entertainment district, 4th Street Live!. Renovated in 2006, the property is currently 97 percent leased to tenants, including Computershare, Mountjoy Chilton Medley, Cotiviti, River Road Asset Management, Seiller Waterman, Northwestern Mutual and TQL.

The HFF investment sales team representing the seller was led by managing director Ralph Smalley and senior managing director John Merrill. Mark Wardlaw and Lenisa Alvey led the sales process for NAI Fortis Group.

Tags | Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, John Merrill, Kentucky, Lenisa Alvey, Louisville, mark Wardlaw, NAI Fortis Group, Office, Ralph Smalley

