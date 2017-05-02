May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chad J. Richman will join Freeborn & Peters lawfirm as a partner and member of the real estate practice group.

Richman has experience in business, real estate and finance. . His real estate practice includes acquisitions and dispositions, development, leasing, fund formation, venture structuring, and complex financing involving all types of real estate uses. Previously he worked at DLA Piper and graduated from John Marshall Law School where he ranked first in his class.

Tags | Chad Richman, Chicago, DLA Piper, Freeborn & Peters, Legal, People on the move

