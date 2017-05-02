May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The St. Louis office of Duke Realty Corporation has begun construction of Premier 370 1000, a modern 300,000-square-foot warehouse in Premier 370 Business Park, its industrial development located west of St. Louis in St. Peters, Missouri.

The building, which is being built on a speculative basis, has a planned delivery date of September of 2017, and is available for lease.

Premier 370 1000 is the third Duke Realty-developed building in Premier 370 Business Park, following a 714,780-square-foot, build-to-suit warehouse for Reckitt Benckiser that was delivered in 2016 and a 252,000-square-foot, build-to-suit warehouse for Best Buy that will be complete in July of 2017. Two other parcels have been sold to outside parties and have been developed.

Premier 370 1000 will be a cross-dock building with 32-foot clear height. Outside of the building are a 185-foot deep truck court on the west side of the building with 50 trailer parking spaces, a 135-foot truck court on the east side of the building and abundant automobile parking, including 209 spaces in the current site plan with the capacity for 76 additional future spaces.

Other features include LED high-bay lighting fixtures, an ESFR sprinkler system and 2,000-amp electrical service.

Tags | Duke Realty Corporation, industrial, Missouri, St. Louis, St. Peters

