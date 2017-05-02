May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Two newly constructed industrial buildings totaling 502,494 square feet in Lockport, Illinois plus a third building which is under construction were acquired by Duke Realty, the company announced Monday.

The three buildings are located along I-355 between I-55 and I-80, the announcement said. The first property is 273,640 square feet and located at 16328 S. John Lane Crossing. The second property is 228,690 square feet and located at 16410 S. John Lane Crossing. The third building under construction is 300,494 square feet and adjacent to the second property. It will be completed in July and is available to lease.

Tags | Duke Realty, Illinois, industrial, Lockport

