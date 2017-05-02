May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Phillip Brimble has joined the Kansas City office of Cushman & Wakefield as managing director.

Brimble brings 30 years of brokerage experience and more than $2.5 billion in investment sales to his new position. He will lead a team that includes Cushman & Wakefield brokers Gib Kerr and Jeffrey Bentz.

The Kansas City team operats as part of a nine-person Midwest multifamily advisory group that covers 24 markets in eight states.

Tags | company news, Kansas City, Missouri, Multifamily, Phillip Brimble

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com