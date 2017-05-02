May 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bradley Company has promoted three of its top-producers to managing director.

Tom Deitche is a new managing director in Bradley Company’s Fort Wayne, Indiana, office, while Sally Tucker is a new director in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, office.

Jim Logan has been named managing director in Bradley’s Indianapolis office.

Deitche has served with Bradley Compnay since 2011. Deitche began leading that office in the spring of 2016. Tucker joined the Grand Rapids team in the fall of 2015. She brings

more than 10 years of experience to her new position. Logan joined Bradley Company in November of 2015, bringing a portfolio with him that included Forum Credit Union and The Guaranty Building in Indianapolis.

Tags | Bradley Company, company news, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indiana, Indianapolis, Jim Logan, Michigan, Sally Tucker, Tom Dietche

