May 01, 2017

Walker & Dunlop recently closed a loan of $5.3 million backed by Clearwater Apartments, a garden-style rental community in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Jeff Schmidt and Tim Cotter led the origination team, which arranged the 15-year permanent loan shortly after construction wrapped on the apartment community.

The apartment project sits on 8.5 acres. There are 55 one- and two-bedroom units in the property.

Tags | Apartment, finance, Jeff Schmidt, Multifamily, Tim Cotter, Waukesha, Wisconsin

