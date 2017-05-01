May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Triad Real Estate Partners closed the sale of a two-property, 176-unit portfolio of student housing at Purdue University if West Lafayette, Indiana. The sale included 364 beds.

The two class-A proejcts — Grant Street Station and South Street Station — are within two blocks of campus adn 100 -ercent occupied. The purchase price was not disclosed, but the CAP rate was about 5.5 percent.

Nelson Brothers Professional Real Estate, a privately held student-housing company based in Orange County, California, purchased the portfolio.

