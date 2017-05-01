May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Companies US, Life Care Services and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital last month celebrated the start of construction of Clarendale at Indian Lake, a $48.5 million, 189-residence senior living community in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

A ground-breaking event was held April 27 on the construction site, an 11-acre land parcel at 195 Indian Lake Blvd. in Hendersonville.

Ryan Companies says that the development of Clarendon at Indian Lake will create nearly 500 construction jobs and about 85 permanent staff positions.

The 189-residence development will offer three lifestyle neighborhoods made up of 155 independent-living residences, 38 assisted-living residences and 36 memory-care residences.

“This is a great day and a great story for Hendersonville,” said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary during the ground-breaking. “We are creating jobs for and embracing investment in our community. Yet, more importantly, we are supporting the seniors in our community.”

Tags | Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, Hendersonville, Life Care Services, Multifamily, Ryan Companies, seniors housing, Tennessee

