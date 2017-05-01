May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A collection of four retail and office buildings totaling 15,412 square feet sold for $10.5 million in suburban Naperville, Illinois.

The portfolio includes tenants such as Lululemon, Jimmy John’s, Adagio Teas, Francesca’s Collection and Cold Stone Creamery.

SVN Chicago Commercial arranged the transaction which was purchased by Jefferson Naperville LLC. Tim Franz was the broker in the transaction and exclusively represented Samuel Rubin of Jefferson Naperville.

Tags | Illinois, Jeffersonville Naperville, Naperville, Office, Retail, SVN

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com