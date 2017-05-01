May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Maverick Commercial Mortgage announced the closing of a $39 million mortgage for Cedar Street Capital’s new multifamily property in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Maverick secured a high-loan-to-cost, fixed-rate construction loan along with a mini-permanent loan from a pension fund adviser. The loan will financing the rehabilitation of a ground-up new construction on a vacant lot and the gut redevelopment of an adjacent outdated office building on 676 North LaSalle.

The new complex will include 149 apartments and 10,200-square-feet of ground floor retail space.

Tags | Cedar Street Capital, Chicago, finance, Illinois, Maverick Commercial Mortgage, Multifamily, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com