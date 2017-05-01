May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colby Haugness has been promoted to regional manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Cincinnati office.

Haugness joined Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office in 1999, where he specialized in retail sales. He was promoted to senior associate in 2002. Haugness left Marcus & Millichap in 2003. He rejoined the firm in 2015 as sales manager of the San Diego office.

