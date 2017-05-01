May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

J.C. Anderson was selected to complete an office build-out for TOMY International in Oak Brook, according to a statement from the company.

The new office for TOMY International, a toymaker, will be located at 2015 Spring Road, the statement said.

The firm will be relocating to another floor in the same building and the project will include private offices, team rooms, conference rooms, support spaces, a break room and an IT room. Construction is expected to be complete in May 2017.

The construction team for J.C. Anderson is led by John Angelovich, Jason Hawkins, and Ryan Kingsmil. Shive-Hattery will provide the architectural services. Jerry Riordan and Lindsey Tweets of JLL will serve as project managers for the ownership.

Tags | Anderson, Illinois, J.C, Oak Brook, Office, TOMY International

