Interra Realty brokered the sale of a trophy, multi-family property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood for $18.7 million, the company announced.

Joe Smazal, managing partner at Interra, represented Newcastle Limited the firm that acquired the property.

The 48-unit apartment building is located at 325 W. Fullerton Pkwy. Newcastle plans to add amenities and make in-unit renovations.

