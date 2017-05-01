May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bridge Development Partners announced that it has recapitalized a portfolio of three Chicago-area cold storage warehouse properties to Investcorp International Realty, the company announced.

The 715,000-square-foot portfolio is 93 percent leased to a mix of 3PL firms and direct distributors of cold storage product, according to Bridge.

The properties are located at 2635 S. Western Ave. in Chicago, 8424 W. 47th St. in Lyons and 1544 Hecht Dr. in Bartlett.

Bridge acquired the three buildings in recent years with separate joint venture (JV) partners. JLL, CBRE and NAI Hiffman represented Bridge in the transaction.

Tags | Bartlett, Bridge Development, Chicago, cold storage, Illinois, industrial, Lyons

