May 01, 2017

Fifield Realty Corp. and F & F Realty Ltd. broke ground Wednesday on 727 West Madison, a luxury rental tower with more than 10,000 square feet of retail space.

The 44-story, 492-unit luxury rental tower will be the tallest building in Chicago’s West Loop at just under 500 feet. The project is on track to be completed in late 2018.

The tower will include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 490 to 1,550 square feet. Individual units will have luxury amenities and select units will have walk-in closets and double vanities.

Outdoor amenities include a large sun terrace with a pool, spa, cabanas, grill stations, seating areas with porticos for dining and lounging. Indoor amenities include a fitness club with a yoga, barre and Pilates studio, a massage room, resident lounge with a kitchen, a screening room, a “WeWork” style business center and conference rooms, work carrels, a dog spa and bike storage with air pumps.

The project was designed by FitzGerald Associates Architects with Lendlease as the general contractor. The interior design was handled by Morgante Wilson Architects.

The National Hellenic Museum and Chicago Greektown Educational Foundation, nearby organizations, received a $30,000 donation from 727 West Madison at the ground breaking ceremony.

Tags | Chicago, Fifield Realty Corp., Illinois, West Loop

