May 01, 2017 | Sara Freund

Eight new members will join the Chicago Architecture Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the foundation announced Thursday.

The addition of these civic leaders comes as CAF continues to expand its public programming and educational offerings, the announcement said.

Those who are joining the board include:

Ramón (Ray) Cepeda , Senior Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Northern Trust Corporation

, Senior Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Northern Trust Corporation Brian Lee , Design Partner, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

, Design Partner, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP Anthony LoBello , Principal, SmithGroup JJR and past President of the Board of Directors, AIA Chicago

, Principal, SmithGroup JJR and past President of the Board of Directors, AIA Chicago Robin Loewenberg Tebbe , Chief Marketing Officer, Magellan Development Group

, Chief Marketing Officer, Magellan Development Group Jenny Niemann , President/CEO and Owner of Forward Space

, President/CEO and Owner of Forward Space Lee Pollock , Trustee and Advisor to the Board, The International Churchill Society

, Trustee and Advisor to the Board, The International Churchill Society Constance Rajala , CAF Docent Council President

, CAF Docent Council President Theodore (Ted) Yi, Partner, Quarles & Brady, LLP

“CAF is pleased to welcome these eight individuals, each a leader in their own fields,” says CAF President and CEO Lynn Osmond in a statement. “Their expertise will provide CAF, the world’s largest public architecture organization, with the counsel we require as we undertake an expansion that will take CAF, and the city of Chicago, through our next fifty years.”

Tags | Board of Trustees, CAF, Chicago, Chicago Architecture Foundation, Illinois, Multifamily, Office, Retail

