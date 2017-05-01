May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Compeve Corporation signed a 10,732-square-foot lease renewal an industrial property in Elmhurst, Illinois, announced Denholtz Associates.

The industrial property is located at 747 Church Road on a seven-building flex industrial campus.

Carrie Kalita and Eric Wagener of Owen Wagener represented Denholtz Associates in the transaction.

Tags | Compeve Corporation, Denholtz Associates, Elmhurst, Illinois, industrial

