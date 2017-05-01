May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chase Bank will open a retail branch at the new Sienna apartment community, Golub & Co. and Diversified Real Estate Capital announced Friday.

The new branch will be located at 423 Ohio Street and occupy 3,600 square feet of space on the ground level. It is expected to open in 2017.

Sienna opened to residents in September of last year and offers 50 luxury, boutique apartments.

Tags | Chase Bank, Chicago, Diversified Real Estate Capital, Golub & Company, Illinois, Retail, Sienna apartments, Streeterville

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com