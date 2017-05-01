May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE will partner with the Chicago Cubs for the 2017 and host the annual CBRE Charity Bash at Wrigley Field on July 31.

The CBRE Charity Bash, now its tenth year, will benefit Cubs Charities and its affiliates as well as CBRE Cares charities.

Last year at the event several Cubs players, coaches and executives attended. More than 1,300 guests came to Wrigley and raised more than $370,000 in net proceeds.

Tags | CBRE, charity, Chicago, Cubs, fundraiser, hospitality, Illinois, Multifamily, Office, Retail

