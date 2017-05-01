May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE recently helped von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in the lease of 11,320 square feet at 20975 Swenson Drive in Waukesha, Wisconsin, from Somerset Properties. The move allows the law office to expand its presence in Waukesha County.

CBRE’s Matt Hunter represented von Briesen. Alyssa Geisler and John Mazza, also with CBRE’s Milwaukee office, represented the landlord in the transaction. von Briesen will occupy space on the fourth floor of Crossroads Corporate Center VIIA.

With the new office, von Briesen is growing its footprint to serve clients in Waukesha County and along the Interstate-94 corridor.

Tags | Alyssa Geisler, CBRE, John Mazza, Matt Hunter, Office, Waukesha, Wisconsin

