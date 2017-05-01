May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Boulder Group completed the sale of a single-tenant, new construction Dollar General located in Delavan, Illinois.

The 10,566-square-foot property at 710 East 4th Street was sold for $1.21 million, according to a release from Boulder Group.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman represented the seller in the transaction.

The Dollar General lease has over 13 years remaining and expires November 2030. The absolute triple net lease features no landlord responsibilities and 10% rental escalations in each of the five 5-year renewal option periods.

Tags | Delavan, Dollar General, Illinois, Jimmy Goodman, net lease, netlease, Randy Blankstein, The Boulder Group

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com