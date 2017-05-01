May 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

33 Realty represented Armitage Milwaukee Development in the sale of the Weyland building in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

The building located at 1970-1984 N. Milwaukee Ave. was designed by architect John Ahlschlager and built in 1907, the three-story property includes four apartments and 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail space and parking.

CRG Real Estate Solutions was the buyer for an undisclosed amount, however the asking price was $5 million. The property will be transformed into the city’s latest TOD which will include 132 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail. Thirteen of the apartments which range from studios to two bedrooms will be affordable housing.

33 Realty’s Chet Kondas represented the seller in the transaction while Chicago Real Estate Resources Justin Moore represented the buyer.

