April 28, 2017

Ware Malcomb announced that Toni Chiovatero will be relocating to the firm’s downtown Chicago office.

In her new role, she will take the lead in the office’s growth and management, an announcement from the company said.

Chiovatero joined Ware Malcomb in 2015 with extensive experience in corporate interiors and was promoted to studio manager the following year. She has significant experience in all facets of interior architecture and design, including project management, programming, space planning, design development, furniture specification and more.

Chiovatero earned a degree in interior design from University of Wisconsin at Madison and a masters in architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is certified by the NCARB and is a member of CREW.

