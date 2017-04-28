April 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NGKF announced that Joe Arnstein joined the company as an executive managing director at the Chicago office.

Arnstein has 23 years of experience in tenant representation and marketing, and has completed more than six million square feet of transactions, according the company announcement. Previously Arnstein worked at Studley, Steinco then again at Savills acquired Studley.

Arnstein has represented numerous clients such as ZS Associates, Valent BioSciences, Markel Corporation, Dairy Management, Inc., SEKO Worldwide and BrightStar Group Holdings.

He received a degree in Marketing and Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Multifamily, NGKF, Office, Retail

