April 28, 2017

Triyar/Cannon Company and ConsortiumCRE brokerage firm recently announced updates on JoAnn Fabric’s relocation development plans at the new Concord Town Center, a $50 million mixed-used development in Elkhart, Indiana, which sits on 100 acres.

JoAnn Fabric will relocate to the previous site of Martin’s Super Market. The new 18,560-square-foot JoAnn Fabric store will feature new décor, layout, store fixtures, LED lighting packages, exterior signage computer technology. The existing JoAnn’s will remain open for business throughout the construction of the new store, which will open on Oct. 5 of this year.

The JoAnn deal is the second recent large deal at Concord Town Center, and will mark the second existing tenant to announce plans for a new, larger store. The new deal will span 10 years, with multiple additional options to renew. JoAnn Stores has been a tenant at this location for more than four decades, celebrating its 43rd year at Concord Mall.

The rebranding and redevelopment of Concord Town Center continues to change the footprint of the retail center. In October of 2016, Martin’s Super Market opened its new $3.3 million store on the peripheral property to the center. In addition, updates are proposed to existing anchors J.C. Penney, Carson’s ABC Warehouse and Hobby Lobby.

Tags | ConsortiumCRE, construction, Elkart, Indiana, Retail, Triyar/Cannon Company

