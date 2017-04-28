April 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kevin Adams is the new president at Indianapolis’ RESOURCE Commercial Real Estate.

Most recently, Adams served as regional vice president at OHL, a logistics provider to such clients as Apple, Walmart and H&M. While at OHL, Adams led a team that grew market revenue from $50 million to $140 million in four years. The team also managed more than 200 employees and 3.6 million square feet of industrial space.

Tags | Indiana, Indianapolis, industrial, Resource Commercial Real Estate

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com