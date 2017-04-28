April 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

With the roof and crowning cupola now in place on the new McKnight Place Assisted Living expansion, representatives of The Gatesworth senior living community in marked a new milestone in the development of the newest addition to the 15-acre Gatesworth campus in St. Louis.

Scheduled to open this fall, the three-story, 102,000-square-foot building will feature 90 upscale apartment homes. The addition is part of a $32 million expansion of McKnight Place Assisted Living that will occur in two phases, with the second phase to include a complete renovation of the existing 74,000-square-foot McKnight Place Assisted Living building which, upon completion in March of 2018, will feature 18 additional assisted living apartments and 27 separate memory care apartments.

The new expansion is designed to increase capacity, while also offering larger apartments and more floor plan options that include roomy suites and one-bedroom apartments with kitchenettes. Assisted living apartments will feature four floor plans ranging in size from 376 to 783 square feet. A

Additional amenities within the new building’s common areas include a new assisted living entrance; a community living room and lounge area with a view over the landscaped courtyard and fountain; an emain floor dining room, café bistro and a private dining room; a large fitness/wellness gym; and a 45-seat theater/chapel.

Renovations to create the new memory care wing will begin in November following completion of the new expansion. The renovations will include a separate memory care entrance providing access to 27 memory care apartments for residents with cognitive impairments, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Tags | McKnight Place, Missouri, Multifamily, seniors housing, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com