The 2017 CREW Chicago Industry Leadership Achievement Award was given to Paula Harris, principal and senior vice president of Golub & Company, at the Standard Club on March 9.

The dinner had a crowd of nearly 300 Chicago commercial real estate professionals. Also that night, four CREW scholarship recipients were honored.

CREW gave Harris this award for her leadership in one of Chicago’s most respected real estate companies and for her philanthropic efforts in the community.

During Harris’ speech, she discussed how Golub leadership continues the entrepreneurial spirit of her father and how the business has evolved.

Harris has helped run the business for more that two decades as part of a management team including her brother Lee Golub and brother-in-law Michael Newman. She also dedicated herself to philanthropy though her initiative “Paint the Town Pink,” which creates breast cancer awareness. In addition, she led the internal volunteer program, GoCommunity, which gives Golub employees paid time off to volunteer in small groups for nonprofit organizations.

Tags | awards, Chicago, CREW, CREW Chicago Industry Leadership Award, event, Illinois, Multifamily

